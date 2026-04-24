Call Of Duty's Biggest Video Game Rival Is Also Getting A Movie (With A Perfect Director)

Begun, the video game adaptation wars have. After the last decade and change has been dominated by superhero action on the big and small screens, Hollywood's next major pivot is becoming abundantly clear: video games. Practically every major studio is busy getting its ducks in a row over whichever valuable IP it happens to have under its respective umbrella, from Prime Video with "Fallout" and "God of War" to HBO with "The Last of Us" to Universal with its "Super Mario" shared universe. Most recently, Paramount announced its plans to get in on the action with "Call of Duty," but that, in turn, seems to have spurred a bit of a friendly rivalry, as yet another, and related, major video game adaptation is now in the works.

The Hollywood Reporter has the news that "Battlefield," the popular shooter franchise from Electronic Arts, is set to receive its own buzzy live-action treatment — and, what's more, this is coming with quite a creative team already on board. In an impending deal that speaks to the industry's "spare no expense" approach to this growing moneymaker, "Mission: Impossible" writer/director Christopher McQuarrie is reported to be writing, directing, and producing a movie adaptation of "Battlefield" with Oscar-winning "Sinners" actor Michael B. Jordan attached to produce and possibly star.

Now, for the caveats. We say "impending deal" because McQuarrie is currently shopping this around to interested suitors, with THR pinpointing Apple and Sony Pictures by name (though with more meetings to come). Similarly, expect development to swing wildly depending on whether Jordan chooses to actually add his star power to the project in front of the camera. Either way, this might as well be a direct response to the "Call of Duty" news and one that's sure to hold shoot-em-up gamers everywhere in thrall.