Monarch Season 2 Just Explained Godzilla's Role Among The Titans In The MonsterVerse

This article contains spoilers for the "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 episode "Ends of the Earth."

It's the beginning of the end for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2. The penultimate episode, entitled "Ends of the Earth," just dropped on Apple TV, and it brought us much closer to this season's endgame. Titan X is now on Skull Island, awaiting a face-off with Kong. Titan X was brought there by Godzilla, who is attempting to help keep balance among the Titans. But those expecting a bigger showdown between the King of the Monsters and Titan X didn't get that. There's a good reason why.

Keep in mind that, at this point in Godzilla and Kong's timeline within the MonsterVerse, they haven't duked it out yet, as the show takes place before the events of 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." So, Godzilla storming onto Skull Island might not have made a lot of sense given what's coming, chronologically speaking. That said, "Monarch" revealed a key story reason as to why Godzilla didn't beat Titan X to death.

As Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell) reiterates at the beginning of the episode, "Godzilla's not afraid of anything." So, why not fight Titan X? "What if he did what he needed to do?" Keiko (Mari Yamamoto) then poses. "You said Godzilla's role is to enforce order among the Titans," she continues before Tim (Joe Tippett) replies, "As far as we know." Keiko then takes her thinking a step further. "Godzilla might have been making sure it went back to where it's supposed to be. It didn't kill it because it didn't need to."

There we have it. Why is Godzilla king amongst his allies and adversaries? Because he rules like a king. Not always with violence, but with a sense of order.