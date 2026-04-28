Gilligan's Island Has A Harmonious Connection To Star Wars And Jurassic Park

The first episode of "Gilligan's Island," called "Two on a Raft," aired on September 26, 1964, kicking off what would prove to be an intergenerational phenomenon. Show creator Sherwood Schwartz, nor anyone really, could have predicted that "Gilligan's Island" would prove to be so popular. Less so, could we have predicted that the series would enter seemingly eternal syndication, allowing multiple decades to enjoy the series in reruns?

And by now, everyone knows the cast of "Gilligan's Island," and the archetypal roles they played. The names of Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr., Jim Backus, Natalie Schafer, Tina Louise, Russell Johnson, and Dawn Wells are all burned into our brains, as are Gilligan, the Skipper, the millionaire, his wife, the movie star, the Professor, and Mary Ann. More than anything, we remember the show's theme song, composed by Schwartz and George Wyle. The theme sounds like a sea shanty and does a perfect job of explaining the show's premise, introducing the characters, and being one of the most persistent earworms in musical history. We have gone into detail about the "Gilligan's Island" theme song multiple times in the pages of /Film.

This perfection, of course, couldn't have been realized without some fine-tuning. In 1992, CBS finally aired the original "Gilligan's Island" pilot episode, titled "Marooned," and many changes had been made. Notably, Johnson, Wells, and Louise weren't yet part of the cast (their roles occupied by John Gabriel, Kit Smythe, and Nancy McCarthy instead).

More notably, the theme song was entirely different. The old theme was a calypso ditty that isn't nearly as catchy as the shanty that was eventually used. A fun piece of trivia: the original "Gilligan's Island" theme song was composed by one John Williams, the Oscar-winning film composer behind "Star Wars" and dozens of others.