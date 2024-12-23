Why John Williams Didn't Return To Score The Later Harry Potter Sequels

Much like the reasoning behind Williams' lack of return to "Deathly Hallows," he left the series after "Prisoner of Azkaban" in part because he was so busy. He had the big epic "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" to compose for around the same time, not to mention "War of the Worlds" and "Munich." And although Williams' name is attached to "Chamber of Secrets," he wasn't quite as involved with it as he was in that first film. As composer William Ross, who worked a lot on "Chamber of Secrets," explained in a 2013 interview:

"[Williams] also explained that he may have a scheduling conflict that might in some way affect his participation on the second film. Although he planned to write the new themes and new musical material for 'Chamber of Secrets,' there would be areas of the new film in which he intended to utilize and adapt themes from the first 'Potter' score. John asked if I would be interested in taking that original material and adapting it to make it work within the context of the new film. He had no way of knowing how much work that would entail since he hadn't yet spotted the movie and didn't know at the time the extent to which the scheduling conflict would be a factor."

If you were wondering why the "Chamber of Secrets" soundtrack feels ever-so-slightly off from the magic of the first movie — including that one section in the quidditch match where the score seems a little too similar to the score in the "Star Wars" prequels — this is part of why. Williams, who was busy composing the lovely Spielberg film "Catch Me If You Can," wasn't able to devote as much time to the first "Potter" sequel.

The good news is that, although Williams never returned to the series after "Prisoner of Azkaban," that third movie did sort of serve as a quasi-return for him. "Chamber of Secrets" may have been a slight step down, but the "Prisoner of Azkaban" score is arguably the best in the whole series. (Which makes sense, given that it's also the best movie of the series overall.) "Buckbeak's Flight" and "A Window to the Past" were not only some of his best work, but they were also pretty original, not just continuations on previous "Potter" music. The whole score for "Azkaban" had a darker, more gothic feel to it, complementing the movie's more mature themes.