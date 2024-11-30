Why Steven Spielberg Almost Didn't Direct Catch Me If You Can

There are plenty of contenders for the best Steven Spielberg movie, but "Catch Me If You Can" has always been my favorite. Maybe it's because of the lovely John Williams score, which was so memorable "The Simpsons" had to pause a regular episode to do an extended riff on it. Then again, maybe it's because I just love any story about a guy who can work his way through an impossible situation through sheer confidence and charisma. The movie also felt like a perfect fit for Spielberg, as Frank Abagnale's life story mirrored parts of his own. As Spielberg explained in a 2003 interview with Blackfilm.com:

"Some of this picture is important to me because it deals with what Frank and I both share, which is broken homes. I ran away from home when my parents got divorced; at the same age Frank ran away when his parents got divorced, so I had that in common with him. That's why I wanted to emphasize in the picture to always remind people that he was doing this for a reason — not just because he could. He was doing this because he was perhaps trying to get his mom and dad back together again."

Despite that connection, Spielberg almost didn't direct the movie at all. The guy was very busy in the early 2000s, with "Minority Report" releasing just six months before "Catch Me If You Can" and "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" coming out only a year before that. Indeed, the movie came decidedly close to going to another respected director who had slightly less on their docket at the time, like Gore Verbinski (then on the verge of helming 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl") or David Fincher (who'd go on to do 2002's "Panic Room" instead).

In fact, if it wasn't for a couple of key events that happened in 2000, there's a chance that "Catch Me if You Can" would've not only been a Verbinski film, but it would've also starred James Gandolfini (yes, of "The Sopranos" fame) as FBI agent Carl Hanratty rather than Tom Hanks. These plans fell apart because the film that DiCaprio was working on in 2000, "Gangs of New York," was running behind schedule. This typically wouldn't be that big of a deal, except that there was an apparent actors' and writers' strike on the horizon, and Verbinski wanted to film "Catch Me If You Can" before that happened. As Variety reported at the time: