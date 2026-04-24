Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Is Exactly What Fans Need After The Final Season
This post contains spoilers for "Stranger Things: Tales From '85."
"Stranger Things" ended on a bittersweet note. Well, mostly bitter, given the clunky nature of the series finale and the grave injustice it does to its most important character, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). For better or worse, it's the end of an era for a show that plunged us back into '80s nostalgia with its brilliant early seasons. The story, however, isn't over yet, as the animated spin-off "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" attempts to fill in the gap between Seasons 2 and 3.
Feeling a certain amount of fatigue towards such a narrative retread is understandable, as "Tales From '85" doesn't add anything novel to Upside Down lore. That said, the show understands what made the early seasons of "Stranger Things" so special by tapping into the magic of simpler times.
After the Snow Ball, Eleven (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt) and her friends spend the winter of 1985 battling a strange new threat. A new species of Upside Down monsters has cropped up: This time, they evolve and mutate like the Xenomorph from the "Alien" franchise. There's also Nikki Baxter (Odessa A'zion), the new punk rock kid at school who joins in on this adventure and ends up playing a crucial role in keeping Hawkins safe. This segment takes place months before the opening of Starcourt Mall in Season 3, and right after Eleven closes the gate inside Hawkins Lab in Season 2.
"Tales From '85" takes full advantage of the animated medium to whip up an outlandish adventure, allowing its monsters to venture beyond the expectations surrounding Demogorgons. We're talking pumpkin zombies, vine-like monsters, and a many-eyed hulking beast that acts as the final boss. Let's take a closer look at what this whimsical adventure gets right.
Tales From '85 makes Stranger Things feel tense and cozy at the same time
The "Stranger Things" Season 5 finale undoubtedly has its merits, but it fails to do justice to the series by leaving major questions unanswered. Apart from the questionable handling of Eleven's fate, it also dilutes some of the bonds within a group that felt extremely tight-knit in earlier seasons. This might have something to do with an ever-expanding cast scattered across a story that takes some needlessly convoluted turns toward the end.
"Tales From '85" has an easier time keeping its focus on the core gang, who occasionally avail aid from folks like Steve (Jeremy Jordan) or Nancy (Alessandra Antonelli) to solve the mystery. But the onus of responsibility loops back to the group, allowing everyone to play a crucial role along the way. The primary draw of this spin-off lies in the familiar banter between friends, such as when Lucas (Elisha Williams) and Dustin (Braxton Quinney) aggressively look out for each other despite having a fight moments earlier.
We also see Mike (Luca Diaz) take on a more proactive role, wherein his bond with Eleven feels much more layered (and complex) than the one propped up in the final season. The nostalgia evoked by these moments feels genuine and earned, imparting a sense of warmth even when danger escalates.
Speaking of danger, "Tales From '85" makes Upside Down monsters scary again. The Demogorgon loses some of its mystique over the seasons, which is why the new spin-off's unpredictable vine monsters feel like a refreshing change. They're wily and laser-focused on survival, willing to kill anyone in their path to achieve their goal of going back home. There's an "Aliens"-esque Queen to battle as well, lending to a thrilling final episode.
Nikki Baxter is a promising addition to the group in Tales From '85
Nikki makes an effortlessly cool entry by scaring off some high school bullies who were picking on Will (Ben Plessala). After inadvertently getting embroiled in the new case, Nikki pulls her weight by crafting makeshift weapons in her garage, ultimately creating a mega-powerful laser gun. Nikki's integration into the group feels seamless, with her sincerity and camaraderie overcoming the initial distrust.
A parallel is drawn between Nikki and Will's status as social misfits — while Will agonizes over his social perception, Nikki remains unaffected by such judgment. The two bond over this connective thread, allowing Will to navigate some of the trauma associated with the Upside Down.
"Stranger Things" has also added new characters over time or tweaked narrative focus to existing ones. The biggest example is Holly (Nell Fisher), who suddenly assumes importance in the series' final chapter. Although Holly's arc is a competent one, it comes at the cost of key characters who deserved more screentime towards the end. Another troubling example is Linda Hamilton's Dr. Kay, who does little beyond her cliched function as an unscrupulous military researcher.
"Tales From '85" doesn't complicate matters by making character additions that feel skin-deep. Everyone, from Nikki to the villainous Daniel (Lou Diamond Phillips), plays designated roles that serve thestory. In fact, Nikki's presence feels so meaningful that she ends up staying in Hawkins. While this opens up narrative loopholes, it could be resolved in a probable second season, given that "Tales From '85" ends with a cliffhanger.
No matter what the future holds, "Tales From '85" is a fun portal to the past for "Stranger Things" fans.