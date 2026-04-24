Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Is Exactly What Fans Need After The Final Season

This post contains spoilers for "Stranger Things: Tales From '85."

"Stranger Things" ended on a bittersweet note. Well, mostly bitter, given the clunky nature of the series finale and the grave injustice it does to its most important character, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). For better or worse, it's the end of an era for a show that plunged us back into '80s nostalgia with its brilliant early seasons. The story, however, isn't over yet, as the animated spin-off "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" attempts to fill in the gap between Seasons 2 and 3.

Feeling a certain amount of fatigue towards such a narrative retread is understandable, as "Tales From '85" doesn't add anything novel to Upside Down lore. That said, the show understands what made the early seasons of "Stranger Things" so special by tapping into the magic of simpler times.

After the Snow Ball, Eleven (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt) and her friends spend the winter of 1985 battling a strange new threat. A new species of Upside Down monsters has cropped up: This time, they evolve and mutate like the Xenomorph from the "Alien" franchise. There's also Nikki Baxter (Odessa A'zion), the new punk rock kid at school who joins in on this adventure and ends up playing a crucial role in keeping Hawkins safe. This segment takes place months before the opening of Starcourt Mall in Season 3, and right after Eleven closes the gate inside Hawkins Lab in Season 2.

"Tales From '85" takes full advantage of the animated medium to whip up an outlandish adventure, allowing its monsters to venture beyond the expectations surrounding Demogorgons. We're talking pumpkin zombies, vine-like monsters, and a many-eyed hulking beast that acts as the final boss. Let's take a closer look at what this whimsical adventure gets right.