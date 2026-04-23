Why Tales From '85's Nikki Baxter Isn't Mentioned In Stranger Things

This article contains spoilers for "Stranger Things: Tales from '85."

"Stranger Things: Tales from '85" features a character who isn't mentioned in the original series. Nikki Baxter (Odessa A'zion), a punk rock kid, arrives in Hawkins, Indiana, and strikes up a friendship with our young heroes after getting chased by a snow-dwelling creature in the animated spin-off's first episode. Now, bear in mind that the timeline of "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" occurs between Seasons 2 and 3 of the live-action series. So, why didn't we learn about Nikki's existence until now?

The most obvious answer is that the animated spin-off probably wasn't a fully-formed project when "Stranger Things" Season 3 rolled around. However, "Tales from '85" showrunner Eric Robles provided a more interesting reason for the gang forgetting about Nikki. Speaking to SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar+), he noted that it wasn't uncommon for kids to lose touch with friends they'd only known for a short time in the '80s, even if they'd been inseparable for a while. In his own words:

"If you got a phone number, maybe you stay in touch. But for the most part, people came in and out of your life, and they were your best friend ever for the two weeks or three months that you were with them, and then they're out of your life. It's the same concept with Nikki, but we'll see what happens to her at the end of this thing."

As Robles notes, Nikki might not be around for the long haul in "Stranger Things: Tales from '85." With that in mind, does she become yet another "Stranger Things" death you won't recover from?