Why Doesn't Star Trek Ever Leave The Milky Way Galaxy?

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Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

Space is big. How big? So big, it would take the fastest starship in fiction to not even begin to traverse it. The writers of "Star Trek" know that the distance between planets is massive, so they established limits; even at warp-11, it would take the Enterprise about 75 years to traverse the diameter of the galaxy in "The Original Series."

In the lore of "Star Trek," the disc-shaped Milky Way has been divided into four quadrants. Earth is located in the Alpha Quadrant, rather close to the border of the Beta Quadrant. Most of the alien species we know on "Star Trek" are native to the Alpha Quadrant, although Klingons and Romulans are from the Beta, so Starfleet vessels aren't seen over in that quadrant too much. "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" featured a stable wormhole that reached into the Gamma Quadrant, while "Star Trek: Voyager" was about what happened when a Starfleet vessel, the USS Voyager, became stranded in the Delta Quadrant, over 70 years from home.

But all of these stories are still firmly within the borders of the Milky Way galaxy. Apart from a few one-off stories involving high-powered engines or godlike magic, "Star Trek" has never traveled far enough to reach another galaxy. This seems like a great, missed storytelling opportunity. What would life look like in Andromeda? Would people even be humanoid? Why not go there?

There are a few contrivances that have kept "Star Trek" from traveling so far afield. Notably, there are the realities of interstellar distances, and the limitations of Trek's warp engines. But more than that, keeping the action set in one galaxy makes for narrative tidiness.