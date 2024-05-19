Star Trek: TNG's The Chase Was Already A Struggle – Then Its Budget Was Stolen By DS9

Practically speaking, there's a reason why most aliens on "Star Trek" are humanoid. Not only are they humanoid, but they all share very similar specific features: two legs, two arms, two eyes, one mouth, teeth, and/or hair. Many aliens look identical to humans apart from ridges on their foreheads or elaborate skin markings. This is because all the aliens on "Star Trek" are played by human actors. Very occasionally, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) might encounter a Melkot or a Tholian who were achieved through puppetry or photographic effects, but for the most part, aliens were played by Earth's boring ol' Homo sapiens actors.

By the time the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Chase" aired on April 26, 1993, Trekkies had been watching the franchise long enough to ask why — from an in-canon perspective — all aliens looked like humans. "The Chase" came up with a cute (if not wholly satisfying) canonical excuse as to why Trek evolutionary biology favored human shapes: it seems all humanoid species share a common ancestor. As the lore goes: billions of years ago, the galaxy's first sentient species evolved on a distant planet. They explored the universe in ultra-high-speed space vessels but found no neighbors. To rectify the situation, they seeded millions of worlds with their DNA, assuring other species would evolve similarly in millions of years. It's not great, but it's something.

In the oral history book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, various NextGen showrunners admitted that "The Chase" was hard to hed a handle on, and that the script underwent many changes. Most damning was when "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," running concurrently, siphoned a lot of NextGen's budget. A lot of cuts and concessions had to be made.