Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Can Learn One Lesson From Marvel's X-Men '97
When news first broke that a "Stranger Things" animated series was coming to Netflix, we speculated that it would be a fun change of pace for the franchise. The live-action series isn't kid-friendly in the traditional sense, but it follows a group of young characters during a time when Saturday morning cartoons reigned supreme. "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" could have lent itself to a retro-inspired cartoon, continuing a trend that was recently popularized by "X-Men '97." Instead, showrunner Eric Robles and his team opted to make a 3D, CGI-animated series, and it's, well, off-putting.
Let's face it — all five seasons of "Stranger Things" are drenched in '80s nostalgia. It's one of the many reasons why millions of people fell in love with the sci-fi series in the first place. Granted, the show's creators embraced modern digital technology to bring its '80s stylings to the screen. Be that as it may, "Stranger Things" still boasts enough practical creature effects and other retro flourishings to feel like a throwback.
Unfortunately, the animated spin-off doesn't recapture that '80s magic. "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" looks too modern for its own good, removing the nostalgic charm that initially sold this franchise to the masses. The retro approach worked wonders for "X-Men '97," and Robles and co. could have learned from the Marvel series.
Stranger Things: Tales from '85 should have embraced X-Men '97's retro edge
"X-Men '97" fully embraces nostalgia, which makes sense given that it's a direct follow-up to the eponymous heroes' beloved '90s animated series. However, it blends the 2D style of its predecessor with modern animation techniques, striking the perfect balance between old and new. Isn't that the whole point of "Stranger Things," a modern show that's been credited for revitalizing '80s pop culture?
That said, Eric Robles didn't want "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" to look and feel like an old Saturday morning cartoon. Like its parent series, the spin-off is a horror show that deals with subject matter that isn't suitable for kids, and the creator didn't want to mislead viewers. As he told GamesRadar:
"Look, I'm a Saturday morning kid myself, but it's so vague that it pops different ideas in people's minds. I would hate to use that nowadays, because somebody may be like, 'Oh, it's going to be super kiddie.' And it's like, 'No, it's not right'. I didn't try to make it feel young for the sake of it."
I get what Robles is saying, but "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" could still embrace the visual style of the great Saturday morning cartoons of yesteryear while telling mature stories. After all, it worked well for "X-Men '97" — a series that depicts the harrowing genocide of Genosha and other shocking moments. The "Stranger Things" fan base is made up of millions of nostalgia-loving viewers who'd appreciate an old-school cartoon with violent sensibilities. Alas, though, it wasn't to be.