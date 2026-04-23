Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Can Learn One Lesson From Marvel's X-Men '97

When news first broke that a "Stranger Things" animated series was coming to Netflix, we speculated that it would be a fun change of pace for the franchise. The live-action series isn't kid-friendly in the traditional sense, but it follows a group of young characters during a time when Saturday morning cartoons reigned supreme. "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" could have lent itself to a retro-inspired cartoon, continuing a trend that was recently popularized by "X-Men '97." Instead, showrunner Eric Robles and his team opted to make a 3D, CGI-animated series, and it's, well, off-putting.

Let's face it — all five seasons of "Stranger Things" are drenched in '80s nostalgia. It's one of the many reasons why millions of people fell in love with the sci-fi series in the first place. Granted, the show's creators embraced modern digital technology to bring its '80s stylings to the screen. Be that as it may, "Stranger Things" still boasts enough practical creature effects and other retro flourishings to feel like a throwback.

Unfortunately, the animated spin-off doesn't recapture that '80s magic. "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" looks too modern for its own good, removing the nostalgic charm that initially sold this franchise to the masses. The retro approach worked wonders for "X-Men '97," and Robles and co. could have learned from the Marvel series.