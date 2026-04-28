How Star Trek Legend William Shatner Feels About Chris Pine's Captain Kirk

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In the eyes of a great many science fiction fans, William Shatner will always be Captain Kirk. Making his debut as the character in "Star Trek: The Original Series" and continuing in the role for decades, he made it difficult for anyone else to fill those shoes. From Shatner's distinctive way of talking as Kirk to his way of filling the captain's chair, he was a tough act to follow. So, what does Shatner think of the man who did follow him?

That man was Chris Pine, who took on the role of Kirk in director J.J. Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" movie reboot. Taking place in what's dubbed the Kelvin Timeline, this iteration of the franchise took us back to the beginning with the Enterprise crew, branching off into a new timeline. "Star Trek" briefly had bigger plans for the Kelvin Timeline, but we haven't seen this iteration of the crew since 2016's "Star Trek Beyond."

Shatner has weighed in on Pine's take on Kirk several times over the years. Naturally, people wanted to know how the original actor feels about someone taking over the role he made famous. In 2012, Shatner spoke at Wizard World in New Orleans (via TrekNews.net) and had nothing but nice things to say about Pine. To quote him directly at the time: