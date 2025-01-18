Why Does Star Trek's William Shatner's Kirk Talk Like That?

Ever since he moved into the public eye with "Star Trek" in 1966, famed /Film contributor William Shatner has gained a reputation for his "large" acting style. This reputation wasn't wholly earned, as Shatner rarely overacted on the original "Star Trek," usually playing Captain Kirk as buttoned-down, judicious, and in control. More recent depictions of Kirk (specifically, as he was portrayed in the J.J. Abrams "Star Trek" movies) have been incorrect, presenting him as a reckless cowboy and relentless horndog. While Kirk did get into his share of fistfights on "Star Trek" and snogged his share of pretty female guest stars, he wasn't ever careless or distractibly horny. Shatner's "overacting" reputation is extrapolated from only a few carefully selected moments throughout the series.

As such, when someone does an impersonation of William Shatner, they. Tend. To. Say. Every. Word. As. If. It's. Its. Own. Sentence. Jim Carrey spoofed Shatner on "In Living Color" in this way, and Seth MacFarlane, on his animated show "Family Guy," even added strange physical contortions to Shatner's performance. Kevin Pollak, a master of impersonations, also did the "Every. Single. Sentence." shtick. For a Vanity Fair interview, Shatner was asked to watch and rate impersonations of himself, and his prevailing reaction was one of bafflement. Shatner knows that he didn't speak so ostentatiously, nor so haltingly, so why do so many comedians play him that way? For the record, Shatner rated MacFarlane's, Pollak's, and Carrey's impersonations quite low, although he does allow that those are comedic exaggerations.

In other interviews, however, Shatner admitted that he does have a ... particular ... acting style, and one that can indeed be easily lampooned. It seems that some of the signature Shatner pauses were a result of the actor trying to infuse his character with an element of naturalness. Weirdly, some took Shatner's attempts at naturalness as a form of deliberate artificiality.