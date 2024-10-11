The Real Reason William Shatner Didn't Return As Kirk In Star Trek: Enterprise

For the uninitiated, "Star Trek: Enterprise" debuted in late September 2001, shortly after "Star Trek: Voyager" ended its seventh and final season. "Voyager" ended a 14-year hot streak for "Star Trek," beginning in 1987 with the debut of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." That show, set in the 24th century, was such a hit that the curators of "Star Trek" — Rick Berman, Michael Piller, Jeri Taylor, and Brannon Braga highest among them — created two spinoffs that continued within the same timeline. They debuted "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" in 1993, and "Voyager" was added in 1995. At the same time, the franchise continued its run on the big screen, seeing the release of four feature films in that same 14-year release window. It was a long road, getting from there to here.

"Enterprise," however, was met with skepticism. The new series was set in 2151, a full century before the events of the original "Star Trek," and followed the adventures of the very first starship to leave Earth on a mission of exploration. The technology on the early Enterprise wasn't as slick as the previous "Trek" shows, and wondrous machines like tractor beams, shields, and human-safe transporters didn't exist yet. Notably, there was no Prime Directive yet. Although a "primitive" rendition of "Star Trek" was a novel idea, the audience seemed burned out on the franchise.

"Enterprise" was ultimately a fine show, but it flagged in the ratings from the start, lasting only four seasons (the previous three "Trek" shows lasted seven years each). By the third and fourth seasons, the stories became far more ambitious, but it wasn't enough to snag a new audience.

According to Rick Berman, speaking on "The Shuttlepod Show," "Enterprise" was presented with a wonderful opportunity that may have snagged the attention of Trekkies whose interest was flagging. It seems that William Shatner, Captain Kirk himself, pitched an idea for an "Enterprise" story wherein he would reprise his role. Berman would have done it, but the price tag was too high.