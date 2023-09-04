Star Trek Briefly Had Bigger Plans For J.J. Abrams' Kelvin Timeline

The "Star Trek" movie franchise is in a bit of an odd spot right now, as we haven't had anything on the big screen since 2016's "Star Trek Beyond," which served as the third entry of J.J. Abrams' rebooted iteration. Dubbed the "Kelvin Timeline," these films existed in a new branch reality that Abrams created in 2009's "Star Trek," paving the way for a new incarnation that could honor what came before but pave a new path forward with a new cast. Now, Paramount is keeping things largely relegated to streaming, with shows like "Strange New Worlds" left to anchor the franchise. But there was a time when the studio was looking to exploit the Kelvin Timeline far more aggressively.

As explained in the book "The Fifty-Year Mission" by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, after "Star Trek" and before 2013's "Into Darkness," Paramount commissioned a series of in-universe novels. Several of these were published, but four of them were finished but never released. That list includes Alan Dean Foster's "Refugees," Christopher L. Bennett's "Seek a Newer World," David Mack's "More Beautiful Than Death," and Greg Cox's "The Hazard of Concealing." Speaking about his never-published novel, Foster had this to say: