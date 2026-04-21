This 2025 Fantasy Movie From Hannibal's Creator Is A Must-Watch On HBO Max

Television, where episodes are made by many different writers and directors, isn't really the medium of the auteur (i.e. the idea there's a single "author" of a film). But if there is a television auteur, it's Bryan Fuller. Creator of "Dead Like Me," "Pushing Daisies," and "Hannibal," all of Fuller's shows fit his style, and no-one blends whimsy and morbid material like he does. He even took an adaptation like "Hannibal" and made it entirely his; no one will confuse Fuller's surreal and queer take on Hannibal Lecter for "The Silence of the Lambs."

Given he's such a distinctive voice even in the collaborative form of TV, it's a bit surprising Fuller took so long to direct a feature film. (The medium for which "auteur theory" was coined.) But he finally did in 2025, with "Dust Bunny" reuniting Fuller and "Hannibal" star Mads Mikkelsen. The movie barely left a scratch at the box office, given it only had a limited theatrical release, but this writer was one of the few who saw it in a theater. I can safely say that, now that "Dust Bunny" is both streaming and thriving on HBO Max (per FlixPatrol), every Fuller fan should give it a chance. It may not be the "Hannibal" sequel mini-series Fuller has said he wants to make, but him working with Mikkelsen again might remind you of why you loved that show.

But as for "Dust Bunny," what's it about? It's like a fantasy riff on "Leon: The Professional," in which a hitman (Jean Reno) raises a young girl (Natalie Portman in her first movie role as a child actor) after her parents are murdered. In "Dust Bunny," however, young Aurora (Sophie Sloan) wants her neighbor (Mikkelsen) to kill the monster under her bed who ate her parents.