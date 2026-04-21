New Masters Of The Universe: Genesis Comic Book Will Reveal The Origins Of Skeletor And History Of Eternia [Exclusive]

"He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" has enjoyed a small renaissance over the past decade. ND Stevenson's animated series "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" rebooted the female-driven "He-Man" spin-off, before Kevin Smith led a darker continuation of the original 1980s filmation cartoon: "Masters of the Universe: Revelation." (Both series streamed on Netflix.) The trend will culminate this June with a new "Masters of the Universe" live-action film, directed by Travis Knight ("Bumblebee") and starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man leading a cast unafraid of any silliness.

Mattel is betting on this movie bringing new attention to "He-Man." A new "Masters of the Universe" action figure line is underway, for one. /Film can also confirm that the company is collaborating with comic publisher Dark Horse for 12-issue comic series exploring the backstories of Eternia and its people: "Masters of the Universe: Genesis," beginning this August.

The opening three-issue arc, written by Rich Douek and illustrated by Gavin Smith, will focus on Skeletor, the skull-faced leader of the Evil Warriors always scheming to take over the throne of planet Eternia. The full synopsis reads:

"Discover the origins of your favorite heroes and villains! In issue #1, we meet Skeletor-a power-hungry demon-mage determined to seize control of Castle Grayskull, conquer Eternia, and become Master of the Universe!"

In past tellings, Skeletor was once a man named Keldor, the half-brother of Eternia's king (and He-Man's father) Randor. It remains to be seen how "Genesis" will iterate on this.

One of the variant covers for issue #1 (pictured in full below) will be drawn by comic artist Lee Bermejo — see Skeletor and elite members of his Evil Warriors rendered in Bermejo's photorealistic style: