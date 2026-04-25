One Of Dune's Best Scenes Avoided Using The Movie's Massive Special Effects Budget

It's really no surprise that Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film "Dune" had a massive special effects budget — after all, this is a science fiction epic with icy-eyed witches and giant sand worms. What is surprising is that one of the film's very best sequences used almost none of that effects budget, opting instead to rely on acting, sound design, and the audience's own imagination. In an interview with Villeneuve conducted by fellow filmmaker Guillermo del Toro for Interview, the "Dune" filmmaker explained why he chose to keep the critical "Test of Fear" sequence relatively simplistic.

The "Test of Fear" is one of the slightly more confusing scenes in "Dune, in which young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is tested by the mysterious psychic order, the Bene Gesserit, to see if he has the mental fortitude to withstand psychic training by putting his hand in a box that causes intense pain but no physical damage. After doing well, Paul goes on to develop strong psychic powers, making him especially formidable.

While some filmmakers might have opted to adapt the scene from Frank Herbert's "Dune" novel with psychedelic imagery to depict Paul's ordeal at the hands of the Bene Gesserit, or even tried to show the torture within his mind, Villeneuve used only a piercing sound, some great editing, and Chalamet's agonized face to really sell the experience of putting his hand in the box.