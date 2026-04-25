One Of Dune's Best Scenes Avoided Using The Movie's Massive Special Effects Budget
It's really no surprise that Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film "Dune" had a massive special effects budget — after all, this is a science fiction epic with icy-eyed witches and giant sand worms. What is surprising is that one of the film's very best sequences used almost none of that effects budget, opting instead to rely on acting, sound design, and the audience's own imagination. In an interview with Villeneuve conducted by fellow filmmaker Guillermo del Toro for Interview, the "Dune" filmmaker explained why he chose to keep the critical "Test of Fear" sequence relatively simplistic.
The "Test of Fear" is one of the slightly more confusing scenes in "Dune, in which young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is tested by the mysterious psychic order, the Bene Gesserit, to see if he has the mental fortitude to withstand psychic training by putting his hand in a box that causes intense pain but no physical damage. After doing well, Paul goes on to develop strong psychic powers, making him especially formidable.
While some filmmakers might have opted to adapt the scene from Frank Herbert's "Dune" novel with psychedelic imagery to depict Paul's ordeal at the hands of the Bene Gesserit, or even tried to show the torture within his mind, Villeneuve used only a piercing sound, some great editing, and Chalamet's agonized face to really sell the experience of putting his hand in the box.
Denis Villeneuve used the audience's own minds against them for the Test of Fear in Dune
"Dune" director Denis Villeneuve didn't want the movie to be so fantastical that it became unexplainable, which was part of his reasoning for the visually restrained "Test of Fear." By making it about Paul's reaction and not some greater effect, it kept the moment grounded, as he explained:
"I wanted the movie to be as realistic as possible. My dream was that a scientist could watch it and almost explain it. At the end of the day you're watching the journey of a man that will be accepted as a messiah. And I love that when you see all his powers, you can explain everything. [...] For me, god is nature, so I tried to make sure that there were moments that are magical because you want them to be. But you can also explain them from a naturalistic point of view."
While it's kind of difficult to explain scientifically a box that causes psychic pain, religious tests and experiences are challenging to dissect as well, because the human mind can do incredibly powerful things. People can make themselves sick or blind through psychosomatic means, or when a person's mental state directly impacts their physical one in a way that has long baffled doctors. So who's to say that the threat of poison at your neck and the promise of incredible pain isn't enough to make you scream?
The scene was huge and saved some of the special effects budget for other moments (which was definitely necessary since the "Dune" SFX team had to come up with a whole new technique for the hologram scenes). It worked best for the scene and saved money for bigger, better sandworms — now that's a "Dune"-iverse win-win.