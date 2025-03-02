Paul Atreides' Powers In Dune, Explained

As seen from the very beginning of both Herbert's first "Dune" novel and Villeneuve's first "Dune" film, Paul was raised by his mother, Lady Jessica, to embrace certain Bene Gesserit techniques and beliefs. Some of these are more mental strategies than actual "powers," such as the famous Litany Against Fear (a recitation designed to guard one's mind in terrifying situations). The larger philosophy of mind-body control within the order, or "prana-bindu training," is also meant to provide clarity and endurance. While this doesn't exactly qualify as a bullet point on a list of superpowers, the philosophical training of the Bene Gesserit helps Paul out in many situations, such as surviving the Gom Jabbar test and enduring brutality in the wasteland of Arrakis.

The more notable "power" he gets from his Bene Gesserit training, however, is the Voice, a technique of cognitive control. By speaking with a precise pitch and tone, and by employing several other techniques that are never fully explained, someone using this technique can give simple commands to another person and force them to obey. Finally, Paul is able to use the Bene Gesserit technique of transmutating poison within his body, protecting himself from otherwise fatal substances. It's only through this technique that Bene Gesserit Reverand Mothers are able to survive drinking the Water of Life and gain total genetic memory of the past — something Paul also must do to become the Kwisatz Haderach.

Of course, it's worth noting that Paul was never supposed to have these Bene Gesserit powers. For starters, Lady Jessica was instructed to give birth to a girl, but she bore Paul instead because she believed he could fulfill the Kwisatz Haderach prophecy. Additionally, training in Bene Gesserit techniques is only supposed to be for women within the order. However, Lady Jessica ignores this and trains Paul anyway, trusting in his potential.