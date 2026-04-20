What Does The Box Office For Lee Cronin's The Mummy Mean For The Future Of The Franchise?

"Lee Cronin's The Mummy" hit theaters this past weekend, and while it wasn't a big breakout hit, this one will go down as a win for Warner Bros. and Blumhouse. A big win? In the end, maybe not, but a win is a win nonetheless. The degree of that win probably tells us a lot about the future of Hollywood horror, both regarding "The Mummy" property itself and the industry's re-imaginings of classic movie monsters.

Cronin's take on "The Mummy" opened to an estimated $13.5 million domestically. That wasn't enough to take the crown from "Project Hail Mary" ($20.4 million), which won't be streaming anytime soon, or "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" ($35 million). But it was more than enough for third place as counterprogramming. More importantly, the director's gory monster flick took in a better-than-anticipated $20.5 million overseas, giving it a $34 million global start. Against a reported $22 million budget, that's a decent win.

The problem emerges in the weeks ahead. Critics and audiences have been very mixed on this new version of "The Mummy." It holds a 47% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a so-so 75% audience score. /Film's Chris Evangelista called "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" a "surprisingly stylish and gory freakshow" in his review, while also pointing out that it's "not really a mummy movie," and instead feels more like an "Exorcist" film. It also earned a lousy C+ CinemaScore, which suggests word of mouth won't be great, so we probably shouldn't expect very long legs.

Cronin's latest depicts the young daughter of a foreign journalist disappearing in Cairo. Eight years later, the family is shocked when she very suddenly returns under strange circumstances, but the joyful reunion is cut short as the young girl soon transforms into something horrifying.