Beef Season 2 Episode 4 Takes On The U.S. Medical System In A Dark Mirror Of The Pitt

"Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort" delivers some deserved potshots at health insurance. Ashley, at the worst possible time, learns what a "deductible" is (the amount an insured person must pay before the insurance provider starts contributing). Once she does, she asks a very good question: What's the point of having insurance? But the satire doesn't end there.

Circling back to "The Pitt" comparison, that show explores how burnout-inducing a hospital work environment is. That's part of the premise: each season is a single hospital shift unfolding in real time. "The Pitt" has won accolades not just from TV viewers but also from medical professionals for its depiction of an emergency room.

But unlike "Beef," it's also sympathetic to hospital staff who choose to make that their life. Their work can burn them out because they care about helping and saving their patients. In "Beef," though? Every member of the hospital staff is rude, dismissive, condescending, and bureaucratic to Ashley. This emergency room is operated like a stereotypical Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), except people's lives are on the line.

Ashley and Austin spend hours sitting in an overcrowded waiting room. They're only admitted when Ashley collapses in the waiting room. When a doctor asks how much pain Ashley is in on a scale of 1-10 and she answers "10," the doctor tries to convince her otherwise. It turns out Ashley misinterpreted how the pain scale works (she thought 5 was the neutral rating, "like Letterboxd"), but keep in mind the doctor never explained that either. Not wanting to deal with a potential emergency, she writes Ashley off as an idiot and ignores her insistence that she's in pain.