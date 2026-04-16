Beef Season 2 Feels Like A Remake Of An Oscar-Winning Movie

This post contains spoilers for season 2 of Netflix's "Beef."

A cursory glance at "Beef" season 2 might give off the impression that Netflix has found its version of "White Lotus." Although this comparison is sound, the newest season of "Beef" evokes an Oscar-winning thriller about economic and class disparity: Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite."

It is worth noting that a "Parasite" series has been in the works at HBO since 2020, but we haven't heard any fresh developments since early 2025. "Beef" season 2 helps fill that void quite well. Josh (Oscar Isaac) and his wife, Lindsay (Carey Mulligan), oversee an exclusive country club in Montecito. They share a toxic dynamic despite things appearing to be pitch-perfect. There's also engaged couple Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton), employees at the Monte Vista Port Country Club, who share rent to make ends meet.

These disparate socioeconomic worlds clash when the younger couple accidentally witnesses a violent fight between Josh and Lindsay, and end up recording it. This kicks off a beef between both couples, who are already bogged down by problems of their own. "Beef" and "Parasite" have more in common than a clash between the haves and the have-nots, as season 2 illustrates the tiered nature of exploitation that late-stage capitalism encourages.

Just like Bong Joon Ho's Best Picture winner, "Beef" lays out the codependent relationship between socioeconomic classes, and the ease with which the ultra-rich discard those they consider "beneath" them. Basic necessities like health insurance are bargained via blackmail, and allegiances change at the drop of a hat. While "Parasite" ends by shattering the myth of social mobility, "Beef" affirms that shameless social climbing is only possible if you're immoral.