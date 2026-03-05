Beef Season 2 Trailer Proves That Netflix Has Found Its White Lotus
Streamers these days spent inordinate amounts of time, energy, and money trying to produce something, anything that breaks through the noise and gets our attention in a sustainable way — and Netflix may have done just that. In 2023, "Beef" creator and writer Lee Sung Jin debuted his dark, absurdly funny, and critically acclaimed satire about a road rage incident that completely devolves into each participant essentially trying to inflict more and more violence upon the other. It was a perfectly self-contained drama starring two incredible actors (Steven Yeun and Ali Wong) in a thoroughly unique situation ... so, how could that formula possibly be replicated again?
"Beef" season 2 provides the answer. Netflix has just released the new trailer for the next chapter of this saga, which is clearly taking a page out of the "White Lotus" playbook as it turns this idiosyncratic premise into an anthology series. Lee Sung Jin returns for a spiritual sequel (of sorts) starring a whole new cast of highly-combustible characters. Two all-time talents in Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan feature prominently as our next co-leads who are at each other's throats, along with Charles Melton (of "May December" and "Riverdale" fame) and rising star Cailee Spaeny as a pair of lovers who witness the altercation. Let's just say that things ... escalate from there.
Check out the footage above!