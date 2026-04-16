Does Beef Season 2 Take Place In The Same Universe As Season 1?

Spoilers for "Beef" Season 2 follow.

The streaming TV era has brought on a surplus of miniseries, but sometimes one makes a slam dunk. In 2023, that miniseries was Lee Sung Jin's Netflix show "Beef." An often jaw-dropping dark comedy that becomes surprisingly introspective, "Beef" follows, well, a beef between struggling contractor Danny (Steven Yeun) and successful plant store entrepreneur Amy (Ali Wong).

They come from two entirely different social circles, but their worlds collide during a road rage incident (in fact, "Beef" was inspired by some real road rage). Both Danny and Amy are going through personal struggles with their families and careers, so they channel their rage into vengeful attacks on each other. The original run of "Beef" ended perfectly (while refreshingly resisting the temptation to have Danny and Amy hook up), so I was relieved by the news that "Beef" would continue as an anthology series with a new cast for Season 2. The inaugural entry of "Beef" excelled as a miniseries because the timeline added to the story; Danny and Amy's feud was drawn out in episodic escalations.

"Beef" 2.0 succeeds the same way. However, does it connect to the first season? If you were expecting Easter eggs, you'll be disappointed. Even though both seasons are set primarily in southern California, none of the Season 1 main cast returns for cameos or supporting roles. It'd be easy to have someone this season, say, walk into a Kōyōhaus (Amy's plant store brand) to gesture to Season 1, but nothing like that happens.

Yet there's nothing precluding the seasons from being in the same universe. Unless a "Beef" Season 3 (which Lee Sung Jin has said he has planned) connects these threads, the canon will stay an open question. Call it Schrodinger's Beef.