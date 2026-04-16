Does Beef Season 2 Take Place In The Same Universe As Season 1?
Spoilers for "Beef" Season 2 follow.
The streaming TV era has brought on a surplus of miniseries, but sometimes one makes a slam dunk. In 2023, that miniseries was Lee Sung Jin's Netflix show "Beef." An often jaw-dropping dark comedy that becomes surprisingly introspective, "Beef" follows, well, a beef between struggling contractor Danny (Steven Yeun) and successful plant store entrepreneur Amy (Ali Wong).
They come from two entirely different social circles, but their worlds collide during a road rage incident (in fact, "Beef" was inspired by some real road rage). Both Danny and Amy are going through personal struggles with their families and careers, so they channel their rage into vengeful attacks on each other. The original run of "Beef" ended perfectly (while refreshingly resisting the temptation to have Danny and Amy hook up), so I was relieved by the news that "Beef" would continue as an anthology series with a new cast for Season 2. The inaugural entry of "Beef" excelled as a miniseries because the timeline added to the story; Danny and Amy's feud was drawn out in episodic escalations.
"Beef" 2.0 succeeds the same way. However, does it connect to the first season? If you were expecting Easter eggs, you'll be disappointed. Even though both seasons are set primarily in southern California, none of the Season 1 main cast returns for cameos or supporting roles. It'd be easy to have someone this season, say, walk into a Kōyōhaus (Amy's plant store brand) to gesture to Season 1, but nothing like that happens.
Yet there's nothing precluding the seasons from being in the same universe. Unless a "Beef" Season 3 (which Lee Sung Jin has said he has planned) connects these threads, the canon will stay an open question. Call it Schrodinger's Beef.
How Beef season 2 continues the main theme of season 1
"Beef" becoming an anthology of messy drama has earned comparisons to HBO's "White Lotus," the black comedy about things going wrong at luxury resorts. It's definitely a good comparison, because both shows share a theme: class. In "Beef" Season 1, Danny and Amy's feud was egged on by their different socioeconomic standings. Danny is truly struggling financially and his business is failing. When he first sees Amy's home, he angrily brands her as nothing more than a "rich lady." Amy, likewise, looks down on Danny; one of her strikes in their beef is painting "I AM POOR" on his truck.
"Beef" Season 2 is set at the exclusive Monte Vista Point Country Club, and the beef this time is between different employees. Young couple Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton) are struggling grunt workers at the club, until they witness (and film) a near-violent argument between the club's general manager Josh Martín (Oscar Isaac) and his wife Lindsay (Carey Mulligan).
Again, the different sides of the beef are on different sides of the economic aisle. What motivates Ashley and Austin to start blackmailing the Martíns? Ashley has an ovarian cyst that could become lethal, and they don't have health insurance. Even then, all they initially ask for is a better job for Ashley at the club. When Josh gives an administrative position with $45k, insurance, and 10 paid vacation days? Ashley unironically claims she's "set for life." Income inequality in America keeps rising, and Ashley's attitude reflects how what a compassionate society would call "the bare minimum" can seem like luxury.
If all of this rings familiar bells, that's because it echoes (but doesn't copy) the first season of "Beef." To answer the question proposed by this headline, no, there's no clear evidence of this being the same universe. But thematically? This is the same hellish place all over again.