Ali Larter Probably Wants Us To Forget This Bizarre Musical She Made Before Landman

Though she never achieved megastar status, Ali Larter has provided plenty of memorable moments throughout her career. Her whipped-cream bikini in "Varsity Blues" surely remains ingrained in the collective memory of an entire generation that came of age in the late '90s, but many will also remember her for her role as Niki Sanders/Tracy Strauss on NBC's "Heroes." Larter also helped launch a major 2000s horror franchise with the "Final Destination" films, and today is known for playing Angela Norris, the lovably feisty wife of Billy Bob Thornton's oil man Tommy Norris on "Landman." But I think it's safe to say almost nobody remembers her from "Marigold," a bizarre Bollywood/Hollywood crossover musical that bombed its way into obscurity back in 2007.

We've seen some strange and downright upsetting attempts to meld Hollywood with its Indian counterpart over the years. Take Sylvester Stallone's insane cameo in the Bollywood actioner "Kambakkht Ishq," an attempt to bring the sensibilities of Indian moviemaking to the United States by shooting it at Universal Studios. It was strange to say the very least. But even "Kambakkht Ishq" wasn't as weird or as unsuccessful as "Marigold."

The 2007 romantic musical comedy starred Larter as an American actor who travels to India and becomes enchanted by Bollywood. Not only did this thing make less than $1 million at the global box office, but it also confounded critics, who simply weren't buying the ill-conceived mashup.