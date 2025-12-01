5 Essential Bollywood Movies Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

The term "Bollywood," as most film students will be able to tell you, is a portmanteau of "Bombay" (the former name of Mumbai), and "Hollywood." The term is used to describe the many, many films that come out of the Mumbai film industry, all presented in the Hindi language. Bollywood films are not to be confused with the many films produced in Telugu (like the recent hit "RRR" featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR), Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, or any of the many other languages spoken in India.

Bollywood films also tend to be characterized by a very particular flavor of gorgeously overwrought largesse. No matter the genre, Bollywood films are known for their melodrama, length, and music. Many Bollywood films are musicals, and often feature romance, political intrigue, action, dancing, tears, loss, sorrow, redemption and/or tragedy. They are also often very chaste, featuring a lot of sensual dancing, but no nudity or sex. There is rarely such thing as a subtle, brief, understated Bollywood movie. The films make damn sure you're going to get your money's worth, cramming eight different kind of movies into one. The Mumbai film industry is massively prolific, and makes millions every year. It has its own superstars, and regularly produces hit soundtracks. It's perhaps second only to the United States in terms of production.

Their construct make Bollywood films irresistible around the globe. No matter where you come from, one can relate to the dramatic plight of the characters in Bollywood movies. The industry has a long and storied history that can't possibly be summed up in only five titles, but we at /Film have endeavored to do just that. Below are five Bollywood films that everyone should see.