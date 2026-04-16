Why Thragg Is The Strongest Viltrumite On Invincible

Spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4, Episode 7, "Don't Do Anything Rash."

On "Invincible," the Viltrumite culture reveres strength above all else. Viltrumites in general are also so powerful that even though there's less than 50 pureblood Viltrumites still alive after a plague, the Viltrum empire is still the number one threat to peace and freedom in the galaxy. So, it makes sense that their leader is the strongest Viltrumite of all: Grand Regent Thragg (Lee Pace), heir to the late Emperor Argall (Frank Welker).

We see in this episode that Thragg was already at Argall's side during the emperor's reign, in training to inherit leadership should the need arise (and it did). Argall preached Viltrum's brutal social Darwinism; as his successor, Thragg was bred and trained from birth to be the strongest Viltrumite ever and the perfect embodiment of Argall's way — and it worked. In "Invincible" Season 4 Episode 2, we saw the Viltrumite known as Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), so skilled at conquering civilizations that it's his name, kneel in fear before Thragg.

Thragg debuted in person on this season of "Invincible," and the latest episode brings him off his throne to show just how powerful he is against Mark/Invincible (Steven Yeun), Nolan (J.K. Simmons), and their allies.

It's also important to put this battle, fought in orbit of Viltrum, into context. Back in "Invincible" season 1, we saw a pre-redemption Nolan single-handedly destroy the Flaxan civilization. Now, though, Nolan is absolutely outmatched against Thragg. Thragg needs only a single punch to send Nolan crashing through Viltrum's atmosphere like a meteorite. When the battle resumes on Viltrum's surface, Thragg punches Nolan's again and this time, sends him rocketing up through the atmosphere. The battle culminates with Thragg punching through Nolan's torso, leaving him disemboweled (but still barely alive).