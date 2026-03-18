Invincible Season 4 Premiere Post-Credits Scene Explained: What Happens To Conquest?

Spoilers for "Invincible" season 4, episodes 1-3 to follow.

Season 3 of "Invincible" ended with Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) toughest battle yet when the Viltrumite known as Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), one of the strongest villains in all of "Invincible," came to Earth. The season 3 finale, "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up," was almost completely an extended fight scene between Invincible and Conquest that ended with Mark pounding Conquest's head into pulp.

But the episode revealed Conquest wasn't truly dead. Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins), head of the Global Defense Agency, had recovered the barely-alive Conquest and intended to interrogate him about the Viltrum Empire. As a safeguard, Conquest was locked in a 400-ton block of steel alloy (with only his head exposed) and buried six miles underground, with an explosion set to go off if he tried to escape.

Even with those precautions, though, it seemed like Cecil's plan would backfire. And it has! In the "Invincible" season 4 premiere, "Making the World a Better Place," the recovered Conquest wakes up. "The boy left me alive? How stupid," he mutters, unaware Mark very much intended to kill him.

Conquest breaks out with about as much effort as it might take you to throw off a weighted blanket. What sounds like an underground explosion can be heard, but if Cecil's tripwire got switched, it left no mark on Conquest. With no regard for modesty, the completely naked Conquest flies off, taking one last look at Earth from its upper atmosphere before flying out into space. Cecil, watching remotely, gives an appropriate response: "Sh*t."

(The scene is a beat for beat adaptation of Conquest's escape in "Invincible" issue #68, by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley.)

Where does Conquest go rather than trying to, well, conquer Earth again? The next episode explains.