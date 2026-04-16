Does Lee Cronin's The Mummy Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

The year's next big horror movie is upon us. Warner Bros. and Blumhouse are unleashing "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" in a theater near you, with the director putting his stamp on the legendary movie monster. Cronin's "The Mummy" looks like no mummy movie we've ever seen before. Could this be the start of a new take on the franchise? Or will this be a one-and-done? Are there any post-credits scenes that offer us any clues? Nope!

In recent years, credits scenes have truly become a staple for franchise movies, not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Blumhouse has made use of them in recent years, particularly in the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movies, among others. The "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" credits scene sets up a third movie. But what about Cronin? Did he want to tee up the ball for a sequel by adding a little something extra for fans to enjoy? Or maybe just a little tag to help put a bow on the horrific proceedings?

We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide so that viewers who are planning to see the movie can go in armed with the information they need. Seriously, we will not be providing any spoilers whatsoever. This is purely informational so that people know whether or not they need to stick around for the credits. Fear not, horror fans. If you leave once the credits roll, you won't be missing anything. "Lee Cronin's "The Mummy" doesn't have any credits scenes to speak of. Once the movie is over, that's it.