Does Lee Cronin's The Mummy Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
The year's next big horror movie is upon us. Warner Bros. and Blumhouse are unleashing "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" in a theater near you, with the director putting his stamp on the legendary movie monster. Cronin's "The Mummy" looks like no mummy movie we've ever seen before. Could this be the start of a new take on the franchise? Or will this be a one-and-done? Are there any post-credits scenes that offer us any clues? Nope!
In recent years, credits scenes have truly become a staple for franchise movies, not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Blumhouse has made use of them in recent years, particularly in the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movies, among others. The "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" credits scene sets up a third movie. But what about Cronin? Did he want to tee up the ball for a sequel by adding a little something extra for fans to enjoy? Or maybe just a little tag to help put a bow on the horrific proceedings?
We're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide so that viewers who are planning to see the movie can go in armed with the information they need. Seriously, we will not be providing any spoilers whatsoever. This is purely informational so that people know whether or not they need to stick around for the credits. Fear not, horror fans. If you leave once the credits roll, you won't be missing anything. "Lee Cronin's "The Mummy" doesn't have any credits scenes to speak of. Once the movie is over, that's it.
How many credits scenes does Lee Cronin's The Mummy have?
While there are no post-credits scenes here, there is a bit of an epilogue, but it's not the kind of thing anyone is going to miss. So feel free to make a break for the lobby and/or bathroom without fear of missing out as soon as the credits roll.
Cronin is coming off of "Evil Dead Rise," which brought the classic horror franchise back to bloody life. Rather than make another sequel, he decided to take a risk and put his very unique stamp on this long-standing icon of genre cinema. The synopsis for his movie reads as follows:
The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace—eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare.
The initial reactions to Cronin's "The Mummy" had critics united in their praise of gnarly interpretation (you can read our review here). Cronin wrote the script in addition to his duties as director. The cast includes Jack Reynor ("Sing Street"), Laia Costa ("The Wheel of Time"), May Calamawy ("Moon Knight"), Natalie Grace ("1923"), and Veronica Falcón ("Imaginary"). James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville serve as producers, with Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher, and Cronin on board as executive producers.
Lee Cronin's "The Mummy" is in theaters April 17, 2026.