First Reactions To Lee Cronin's The Mummy Have Critics United

Whoa, Radio Silence's "The Mummy" sequel came together way quicker than I was expecting. Yes, those who've been closely following development on "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" are doubtlessly tired of the Brendan Fraser jokes at this stage, but it's a testament to the staying power of director Stephen Sommers' 1999 "Mummy" remake that we're even cracking them at all. Thankfully, though, it sounds like Cronin's latest horror offering will have little trouble differentiating itself from all those other movies about bandaged-wrapped monsters.

Not that this will come as a shock to anyone familiar with his previous output. Cronin's breakout effort as a director, "The Hole in the Ground," was a "supremely scary Irish horror film about one creepy kid," as /Film's own Chris Evangelista put it in his review of the movie. Similarly, his follow-up feature, "Evil Dead Rise," was a fittingly gnarly continuation of the Sam Raimi-created cult demonic possession property that dealt equally heavily with themes of parenthood. Now, we're getting "Lee Cronin's The Mummy," a movie that combines scary children, people being possessed, and lots of grossness into one sick package.

So say the critics who have watched the movie ahead of its theatrical release. As /Film's Bill Bria put it on Twitter/X, "['Lee Cronin's The Mummy'] is a nasty, gruesome, mean-spirited & disgusting little s**t of a movie. In other words, it's a ripper. Plays like if Cronin saw 'BRING HER BACK' after binging 'THE OMEN,' 'THE VANISHING,' & 'BRAINDEAD' and then said 'bet.' Bit long in the tooth, but she bites. Hard." He's not alone in feeling that way, either, as just about every other early critic reaction post out there is a variation on the same general idea.