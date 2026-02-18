Lee Cronin's The Mummy Trailer Looks Like No Mummy Movie We've Ever Seen Before
Warner Bros. is delivering a bold new take on a classic horror franchise in the form of "Lee Cronin's The Mummy." The studio has released a new trailer for the movie and, put simply, it looks very much unlike any other "Mummy" film before it. Cronin has instead taken a very big creative swing, offering a wholly different take on this variety of monster.
The initial teaser for "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" felt like an homage to "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," at least in terms of its overall vibe. This is a much more thorough trailer, however, and it provides a much better idea of what this movie actually is. The film's plot hinges on a family whose daughter goes missing for eight years, only for her to be found in a sarcophagus underground, having not aged a day. It's a pretty strange set up for something billed as a "Mummy" movie.
Yes, the young girl named Katie is technically a mummy, but this isn't the usual "humans unearth an ancient Egyptian mummy, and things get scary" scenario introduced to audiences in 1932 with Karl Freund's "The Mummy." It's also quite a change from the Brendan Fraser-led 1999 box office hit "The Mummy," which is more of an action/adventure picture. No, this is something else entirely, and it looks like a subversion of audience expectations. The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace — eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare.
The cast here includes Jack Reynor ("Sing Street"), Laia Costa ("The Diplomat"), May Calamawy ("Moon Knight"), Natalie Grace ("1923"), and Veronica Falcón ("Imaginary").
Lee Cronin's The Mummy looks more like a possession movie
Lee Cronin earned the trust of Warner Bros. in 2023 when his "Evil Dead Rise" went from an HBO Max exclusive to a theatrical release. It was a major critical and commercial hit (taking in $147 million at the box office proved that Cronin could help reinvent a long-standing horror franchise. He was then handed the keys to offer up his take on what a "Mummy" movie should look like.
This trailer suggests "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" is hardly a traditional "Mummy" film at all. Instead, it looks more like a possession movie than anything people commonly associate with this property, with its monster being a young girl rather than a bandaged up adult from ancient times. In that sense, it's functionally closer to Stephen King's classic horror novel "Pet Sematary" and its various adaptations, in which a child is killed in a vehicular accident only to be brought back to life via graveyard that can revive the dead ... only they don't come back the same.
In this case, Katie is preserved and changed by a sarcophagus, unleashing terror on her family after she's rediscovered. It will be interesting to see how all of these pieces come together, and, more than that, how audiences respond to this subversion of expectations. Last year's "Wolf Man" did stuff that no other werewolf movie had done before, but it didn't resonate with the masses. Will Cronin's big swing connect more effectively? That is the question.
Cronin wrote the script in addition to his duties as director. James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville are on board as producers, with Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher, and Cronin serving as executive producers.
"Lee Cronin's The Mummy" hits theaters on April 17, 2026.