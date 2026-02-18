Lee Cronin's The Mummy Trailer Looks Like No Mummy Movie We've Ever Seen Before

Warner Bros. is delivering a bold new take on a classic horror franchise in the form of "Lee Cronin's The Mummy." The studio has released a new trailer for the movie and, put simply, it looks very much unlike any other "Mummy" film before it. Cronin has instead taken a very big creative swing, offering a wholly different take on this variety of monster.

The initial teaser for "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" felt like an homage to "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," at least in terms of its overall vibe. This is a much more thorough trailer, however, and it provides a much better idea of what this movie actually is. The film's plot hinges on a family whose daughter goes missing for eight years, only for her to be found in a sarcophagus underground, having not aged a day. It's a pretty strange set up for something billed as a "Mummy" movie.

Yes, the young girl named Katie is technically a mummy, but this isn't the usual "humans unearth an ancient Egyptian mummy, and things get scary" scenario introduced to audiences in 1932 with Karl Freund's "The Mummy." It's also quite a change from the Brendan Fraser-led 1999 box office hit "The Mummy," which is more of an action/adventure picture. No, this is something else entirely, and it looks like a subversion of audience expectations. The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace — eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare.

The cast here includes Jack Reynor ("Sing Street"), Laia Costa ("The Diplomat"), May Calamawy ("Moon Knight"), Natalie Grace ("1923"), and Veronica Falcón ("Imaginary").