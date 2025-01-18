Wolf Man Does One Thing No Werewolf Movie Has Done Before

This article contains spoilers for "Wolf Man."

Aging is the ultimate body horror, as it's the long, slow road toward death that every living thing must experience, bar none. This process, as with most body horror, is primarily expressed physically. After all, most people will say that they're mentally as young as they ever were, while they're observing how their body is having issues performing the way that it used to; it's highly common to see a social media post by a 30-something person lamenting their newfound back issues or some such ailment. A person's perception of time passing may make it seem like the years have gone by in a flash, but the slow process of aging allows most people to make the physical transition easier, as it happens nearly imperceptibly.

Yet that perception is drastically challenged when something occurs to change our status quo. In my own experience, I used to roll my eyes at those social media posts about people experiencing the onset of various aches and pains, erroneously believing I hadn't experienced such things. The truth was, I have, and still do — my chronic health issues (including but not limited to a liver transplant) changed the way I see and interact with the world from an unusually young age. I can no longer relate to such "relatable" content because I no longer see the same world most people do.

Leigh Whannell's "Wolf Man" is a movie suffused with themes of body horror, illness, transformation, perception, and, ultimately, death, telling the tale of poor Blake Lovell (Christopher Abbott) becoming infected with a "hills fever" which may or may not be supernatural. Blake's ordeal is condensed into one long, harrowing night, during which his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner) and daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth) helplessly watch him transform into an inhuman creature. While the film contains most of the prerequisite elements of a body horror transformation horror movie, it does one thing that no other body horror movie, let alone a werewolf movie, has attempted on the same scale before: it shows us what it's like for Blake to undergo this change mentally and emotionally as well as physically. This angle is not only part and parcel of Whannell's interests as a filmmaker, but it makes "Wolf Man" a uniquely terrifying and tragic experience.