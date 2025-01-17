Wolf Man Ending Explained: A Change For The Better

"Wolf Man" begins with a harrowing instance of insects praying on each other in the forest, a shot that recalls the opening images of David Lynch's "Blue Velvet" in its depiction of nature's inherent savagery. Soon after, we're introduced to a tween Blake Lovell (Zac Chandler), and his father, Grady (Sam Jaeger), a survivalist who has moved himself and his son off the grid and into the deep Oregon forest. Grady is insistent on teaching his son the facts of life, which according to him involves danger at every turn. A hunter, Grady seems to have a "kill or be killed" mentality and has no time for Blake's tendency to daydream and take in the beauty of the woods around them. For Grady, the gorgeous valley they live next to is only filled with potential threats, not beauty.

Grady's mentality and his choices in raising his son are very classically cis male coded; survival of the fittest, an emphasis on strength, the father as protector-warrior, and so on. As an adult, Blake (Christopher Abbott) has apparently tried to escape his hereditary issues of masculinity intentionally. Instead of an isolated survivalist, he's a struggling writer living in San Francisco, married to a successful journalist, Charlotte (Julia Garner), and raising a tween daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth). Despite being a stay-at-home girl dad, Blake has flashes of male anger shine through at times, and his feelings of emasculation and aimlessness (combined with Charlotte's own isolation from her daughter) help the couple decide to spend a summer living in Blake's childhood Oregon home, once the missing Grady has been declared dead by the authorities. Blake sells Charlotte on the idea primarily by talking up the view of the valley from his old home, telling her how beautiful it is.

Turns out that Grady had been infected with the "Face of the Wolf" disease (or curse, depending on how you choose to view it), and his attack on the family upon their arrival in the forest leads to one harrowing night where a newly infected Blake slowly transforms into a deadly creature. After Blake gives into his violent nature in order to protect his family by killing the Grady creature, both Charlotte and Ginger realize they have to kill Blake in order to stop his rampage, too. After doing so, the traumatized but resilient mother and daughter make their way out of the woods, and during that journey, they find the same spot overlooking the valley where young Blake and Grady once stood. The implication is that maybe there was an equal amount of Man as there was Wolf in the Wolf Men, and this now female-driven future of the family could be a more hopeful one.