The Mummy 2026 Teaser Expertly Pays Homage To A Horror Classic

Blumhouse and director Lee Cronin are bringing "The Mummy" back from the dead, but it seems that they are also out to pay homage to other horror classics — at least if the film's new teaser trailer is anything to go by. The brief footage takes cues from Tobe Hooper's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," so don't expect a lighthearted adventure movie like Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz's "The Mummy 4."

The teaser for "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" is shrouded in ambiguity, so viewers can go into it knowing that most of the surprises are being kept under wraps. That said, everything from the choice of footage to the sound design makes it feel like "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." The clips features photographic snapshots of the Mummy's deteriorated body, which is essentially what happens during the opening sequence of Hooper's seminal 1974 film. The only difference is that the Mummy wakes up in this teaser, while the unfortunate souls in the "TCM" scene stay dead. Elsewhere, the teaser boasts eerie, industrial-style sounds — just like the "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" intro theme.

Cronin's brand of horror tends to be grim and disturbing, as evidenced by "Evil Dead Rise" (you can read our review from SXSW 2023 right here). His take on "The Mummy" should be interesting, but what can viewers expect from Blumhouse and New Line Cinema's reboot once the sarcophagus is finally opened in theaters on April 17?