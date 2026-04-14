The Mummy Director Lee Cronin Explains Why Horror Fans Love Mummy Stories So Much [Exclusive]

In the history of horror, few creatures that have inspired franchises have had quite as much juice as The Mummy. Dating back to the 1932 classic starring Boris Karloff, these bandaged, ancient beings have been a staple of the silver screen. Now, director Lee Cronin is trying his hand at a new take on the monster for Warner Bros. and Blumhouse. "Lee Cronin's The Mummy" looks like no other Mummy movie we've ever seen before.

Cronin, who is coming off of his surprise 2023 horror hit "Evil Dead Rise," recently spoke with /Film's BJ Colangelo in honor of the release of his version of "The Mummy" this coming weekend. During the conversation, the filmmaker was asked why horror fans love stories about mummies so much, given that we've had damn near 100 years of them thus far. Here's what he had to say about it:

"For me, my draw towards a mummy, for example, is that it's a hidden secret. A thing that actually we always think about the things we see in museums. They didn't get buried expecting to show up in a museum. They were going there to rest for eternity. So I thought it was really interesting that we could go and dig something up that shouldn't be found."

Cronin's film centers on the young daughter of a journalist who disappears into the desert without a trace, only to reappear eight years later, much to the shock of the family. Unfortunately, what should be a joyful reunion turns into a nightmare. Thus far, critics have been united in their praise of "Lee Cronin's The Mummy." Cronin's version of that hidden secret that should not be found appears to be a winner.