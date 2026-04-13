Marshals Episode 7 Shows How John Dutton's Yellowstone Death Still Haunts Kayce

This post contains spoilers for "Marshals" episode 7, "Family Business."

"Marshals" episode 7 sees Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) save a husband and father from being killed, in a moment that rekindles all sorts of unresolved feelings about his own father's death. Later, when Kayce offers words of advice about forgiveness, he appears to have a good handle on John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) demise, but the episode also suggests he's not quite ready to forgive himself.

In "Marshals" episode 4, Kayce appeared to find a surrogate John Dutton in Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey). Since then, we haven't seen much of Weaver (partly because "Marshals" still has no idea what it's actually about), but he showed up in episode 7 and asked to buy Kayce's East Camp property. This kicked off a whole lot of reminiscing as Kayce recalled his father's traditionalist approach to ranching. Then a new case stirred unresolved emotions for Kayce, as a family came to terms with a patriarch who, like John, had plenty of skeletons in his closet. All of that combined to remind us that Grimes' widowed rancher is very much not over his father's death.

Not that you'd expect him to be. "Marshals" picks up around 15 months after the events of "Yellowstone" season 5, which revolved around John Dutton's controversial death. Though Kayce and his siblings managed to avenge their father, they were never going to get any type of closure, mostly because they were Duttons who'd been subjected to a life of unending drama and tumult. But despite Kayce seemingly forgiving John in "Yellowstone," he's clearly still haunted by his father's memory.