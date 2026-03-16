Marshals Episode 3 Forces Kayce Dutton To Relive An Infamously Traumatic Yellowstone Experience

"Marshals" has already continued some depressing trends from "Yellowstone," and episode 3 confirms that it's also not above making characters relive their tragedies. The third instalment embraces the show's "Yellowstone" heritage by pulling Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton into a standoff on the Broken Rock Reservation. That same situation is exactly how "Yellowstone" began back in 2018, and as fans will know, it didn't end well. In fact, it ended in tragedy, with Kayce witnessing his brother, Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), suffer a cruel fate. Now, "Marshals" has forced him to relive the trauma.

In the "Yellowstone" pilot, "Daybreak," cattle from the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch wander onto the neighboring Broken Rock Reservation. This led to a standoff between the reservation inhabitants and the Duttons. Caught in the middle is Kayce, who's a Dutton but is also married to Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton, a lifelong Broken Rock resident and granddaughter of Rudy Ramos' Felix Long. Throughout the episode, we see how Kayce is torn between conflicting allegiances, with Felix even telling him at one point, "Until they find a cure for human nature, a man must stand with his people. And we are not your people."

Later in the "Yellowstone" pilot, John Dutton and the Yellowstone crew embark on a late-night mission to recover the cattle, which goes awry when the inhabitants of the reservation and the Broken Rock police appear. Kayce also enters the fray on horse-back but is forced to dismount when Lee is shot and killed by Reservation resident and Monica's brother Robert Long (Jeremiah Bitsui). The tragic event comes to an end when Kayce shoots Robert dead, reminding him that "there's no such thing as heaven." Now, the whole nightmare has resurfaced in "Marshals" episode 3.