Here's What Noah Wyle Brings To The Pitt As A Director [Exclusive]

TV is the definition of a collaborative group effort. Sometimes, though, you can tell when a prominent member of the creative team takes on a slightly larger role — both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Few would dispute that Noah Wyle, who portrays Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch" in "The Pitt," is the star of the show. But when factoring in his executive producer title and, occasionally, his knack for pulling double duty as writer and director, it's clear that the Emmy-winning Wyle deserves his fair share of credit alongside series creator R. Scott Gemmill.

That's a sentiment shared by the rest of the cast and crew of "The Pitt," as /Film's Ben Pearson recently found out in an interview with Johanna Coelho. As the director of photography on every single episode throughout both seasons thus far, Coelho has enjoyed a unique vantage point and a front-row seat to all the different hats that Wyle wears on the hit HBO series. Playing a complex character like Dr. Robby is tough enough, but what about the added challenge of stepping behind the camera and actually directing?

As the DP described, "Noah is truly an amazing person. And I'm not saying that because he's Noah Wyle. [laughs] He's so creative, so collaborative, and obviously he knows the show so well." Coelho added: