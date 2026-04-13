All 59 Movies And TV Shows You Can't Watch On Netflix's Ad-Tier
Netflix and other streaming services have increasingly been leaning on their cheaper ad-tier options. It offers subscribers the chance to get access to the streamer's library at a lower price point, so long as they're willing to put up with some ads, just like old-school cable TV. The problem? Some shows aren't available on Netflix's ad-tier, mostly because of licensing issues. The same goes for some of the movies available to those who pay for ad-free tiers.
Despite some of these movies and shows not being available, the ad-tier has become increasingly appealing to a growing number of subscribers. That's because Netflix has become so expensive, with the streamer having implemented yet another price hike recently (its second in the last 12 months). Other than canceling entirely, the ad-tier is the best option to save money.
All of that said, it's worth it for subscribers to know what they're missing out on. In total, as of April 2026, there are 59 movies and TV shows that are unavailable for those subscribed to Netflix's ad-tier. While that represents less than 1% of Netflix's total streaming library (per What's on Netflix), it's still noteworthy. Below, we have a complete breakdown of the movies and TV shows that aren't available to stream on the ad-tier. Let's dive in.
The movies you can't watch on Netflix's ad-tier
Directly below, we've got the full list of movies currently unavailable to stream for those subscribed to Netflix's ad-tier. It includes, among others, "Sing Street" (a minor hit that's lived well beyond its run at the box office), as well as other international and/or indie favorites such as "Blue is the Warmest Color" and "Frances Ha," among others:
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"Ballerina" (2016)
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"Blue Is the Warmest Color" (2013)
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"Boyhood" (2014)
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"Brighton Rock" (2010)
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"Clown" (2014)
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"Deadstream" (2022)
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"Dear Santa" (2020)
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"Frances Ha" (2012)
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"Gold" (2016)
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"Hands of Stone" (2016)
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"Life in a ... Metro" (2007)
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"Lion" (2016)
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"Official Secrets" (2019)
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"Playing with Fire" (2019)
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"Prevenge" (2016)
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"Sing Street" (2016)
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"The D Train" (2015)
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"The Founder" (2016)
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"The Inmate" (2018)
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"The Postcard Killings" (2020)
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"The Red Road" (2015)
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"The Secret of the Greco Family" (2022)
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"The Wretched" (2019)
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"Time: The Kalief Browder Story" (2017)
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"Tulip Fever" (2017)
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"Viral" (2016)
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"Wildlife" (2018)
Admittedly, most of these aren't marquee titles that tend to dominate Netflix's most-watched movie charts. That said, there are some favorites and hidden gems on here. "Deadstream," for example, is a gem for found footage horror fans that opened itself up to a much wider audience on Netflix. Unfortunately, that audience only extends to those with deeper pockets, which is a real shame. The same could be said for many other titles on this list.
The TV shows you can't watch on Netflix's ad-tier
As for the shows unavailable to subscribers of Netflix's ad-tier, it's similarly devoid of the streamer's marquee titles such as "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game," Netflix's most-streamed shows of 2025. Still, for subscribers with kids in particular, this list is full of animated shows that might be missed, such as "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Night," "The Bad Guys: Breaking In," and other DreamWorks offerings:
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"3Below: Tales of Arcadia" (Seasons 1-2)
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"Diary of a Gigolo" (Season 1)
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"Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon" (Special)
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"Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday" (Special)
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"Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing" (Special)
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"El marginal" (Seasons 1-4)
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"Fast & Furious Spy Racers" (Seasons 1-6)
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"High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule" (Mini-series)
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"House of Cards" (Seasons 1-6)
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"Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts" (Seasons 1-3)
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"Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight" (Seasons 1-2)
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"Rhyme Time Town" (Seasons 1-2)
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"Rhyme Time Town Sing-alongs" (Season 1)
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"Spy Kids: Mission Critical" (Seasons 1-2)
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"Team Zenko Go" (Seasons 1-2)
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"The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist" (2024)
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"The Bad Guys: Breaking In" (Seasons 1-2)
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"The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib" (Seasons 1-2)
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"The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus" (Special)
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"Wizards: Tales of Arcadia" (Season 1)
Again, this list is very heavy on DreamWorks titles, which gets to the idea that there was probably language in the studio's contract with Netflix that prohibits those works from streaming in ad-supported fashion. It's interesting how many of these shows were released directly by Netflix, though, including "House of Cards," one of the streamer's first original hits. All the same, it can't be viewed with ads.