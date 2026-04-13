All 59 Movies And TV Shows You Can't Watch On Netflix's Ad-Tier

Netflix and other streaming services have increasingly been leaning on their cheaper ad-tier options. It offers subscribers the chance to get access to the streamer's library at a lower price point, so long as they're willing to put up with some ads, just like old-school cable TV. The problem? Some shows aren't available on Netflix's ad-tier, mostly because of licensing issues. The same goes for some of the movies available to those who pay for ad-free tiers.

Despite some of these movies and shows not being available, the ad-tier has become increasingly appealing to a growing number of subscribers. That's because Netflix has become so expensive, with the streamer having implemented yet another price hike recently (its second in the last 12 months). Other than canceling entirely, the ad-tier is the best option to save money.

All of that said, it's worth it for subscribers to know what they're missing out on. In total, as of April 2026, there are 59 movies and TV shows that are unavailable for those subscribed to Netflix's ad-tier. While that represents less than 1% of Netflix's total streaming library (per What's on Netflix), it's still noteworthy. Below, we have a complete breakdown of the movies and TV shows that aren't available to stream on the ad-tier. Let's dive in.