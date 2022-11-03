Why House Of Cards, Arrested Development, And Other Shows Won't Be Available On Netflix's Ad Tier

In case you missed it, Netflix launched their ad-supported tier today. The new model allows users to stream the Netflix library at a lower monthly price, but with included commercial interruptions. The ad-supported option was pitched as a more cost-effective option for viewers continually annoyed by the streamer's rising prices, but the viewers have quickly learned that the Basic with Ads plan is also limited in its catalog accessibility.

Due to licensing restrictions, Netflix Originals like "House of Cards" and the new seasons of "Arrested Development" are not available with the new tier, in addition to shows like "Peaky Blinders," "New Girl," "The Magicians," "The Last Kingdom," "The Sinner," "Good Girls," "Queen of the South," "The Good Place," and "Friday Night Lights." There are also a decent number of movies acquired from a variety of studios that are also unable to be viewed under the plan. The reason being is that Netflix has licensed these programs, rather than own them outright, despite some of them falling under the "Netflix Originals" banner.

To be fair, Netflix executives did mention that somewhere between 5-10% of programming would be unavailable on this plan due to licensing agreements, but it was never mentioned which programs would fall under said percentage. Unfortunately, that percentage of programming includes some of the most-watched and easily-binged series. As frustrating as it may be, it's not as simple as just throwing in commercials before and after each episode. Netflix made most of its acquisition deals before this ad-supported option was available, which means a complete contract revision and retooling of rights agreements was necessary for every title on their platform.