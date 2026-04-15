Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Kills Off A Major Marvel TV Character

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2, episode 5 follow.

Can a TV series have the exact same cliffhanger ending twice in a row? Well, "Daredevil: Born Again" just did. The season has teased that Mayor Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) would be fighting in a charity boxing match. When it finally happened in the season's fourth episode, "Gloves Off," both Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and the vigilante marksman Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) crashed the party.

Bullseye threw one of his usual impromptu projectiles (a glass ornament) at Fisk's wife, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), after she pushed past her guards and pulled a gun on Bullseye. Vanessa hit Bullseye in the torso, but Kingpin smashed the glass mid-air with his boxing championship belt. A great save ... except one of the shattered shards went straight into Vanessa's head. "Gloves Off" ended with Vanessa collapsing in the ring, cradled by Fisk, as her head gushed blood. You could be forgiven for thinking that was Vanessa's death scene, but the latest episode, "The Grand Design," reveals that she was rushed to a hospital, alive but still in peril.

Fisk, both a devoted husband and a vile criminal, stays by Vanessa's side. Flashbacks set during the very first season of "Daredevil" also remind us how they first met. Midway through the episode, Vanessa stabilizes, and it appears she might pull through. But at the end of the episode, she flatlines and (unless the show is about to pull a second fake-out) dies.

Wilson and Vanessa's ultimate dream of a Fisk dynasty has also died, as "Born Again" will now feature a Kingpin deprived of that which he loves the most.