Why Alamo From Euphoria Season 3 Looks So Familiar

Avoid the grotto and stay out of trouble if you haven't seen the season 3 premiere of "Euphoria." Spoilers ahead!

You know the saying "out of the frying pan, into the fire?" Well, in season 3 of Sam Levinson's boundary-shattering HBO series "Euphoria," our protagonist Rue Bennett (Zendaya) is forced to pay off her debt to a seemingly mild-mannered but deeply sinister drug lord named Laurie (Martha Kelly), until Laurie's proverbial frying pan dumps her right into the fire. During a "delivery," so to speak, she meets a different kingpin known as Alamo — played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje — and, upon meeting him, Rue decides she might rather work for him instead.

After enduring a truly frightening "test" of sorts where Alamo shoots an apple off of Rue's head like William Tell, Rue seems to be under Alamo's employ now. But what that means for her future is still in question, and we'll have to see how her dynamic with Alamo unfolds throughout the season. So where have you seen Akinnuoye-Agbaje before? From a classic ABC mystery box series to massive action blockbusters, here's why Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje looks so familiar.