6 Canceled Battlestar Galactica Reboots That Never Happened

Initially launching in 1978 in the wake of the massive success of the "Star Wars" franchise, Glen A. Larson's spacefaring spectacle "Battlestar Galactica" chronicles humanity's battle against the merciless Cylons. After the initial '70s series, "Battlestar Galactica" has expanded into a multimedia property that's thrived intermittently for decades. This includes several television series, most notably the 2003 reimagining by fan-favorite screenwriter and producer Ronald D. Moore. In fact, pne of the best sci-fi shows of all time is the 2000s iteration of "Battlestar Galactica."

Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending on one's point-of-view, many separate attempts to reboot the "Battlestar Galactica" franchise have proved unsuccessful. Even with some of the biggest names in Hollywood attached, several revivals have quietly been shelved. For whatever reason, "Battlestar Galactica" has proved a tough nut to crack, with a surprising amount of failed reboots.

Here are six canceled "Battlestar Galactica" reboots that never happened, despite the talent involved in their development.