10 Best Action Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Not every great movie has the good fortune of becoming an all-time classic, a recognizable touchstone for audiences across generations. Going down as a canonical film is linked to quality, yes, but also the winds of destiny granting more serendipity to some movies over others. Maybe that's because some films happened to get played on cable repeatedly over the years, or even old-fashioned, undeniable word of mouth helped boost their status.

Regardless, this list of action classics doesn't include the likes of "Die Hard," "Mad Max: Fury Road," or "The Matrix," — you can find the likes of those on our huge list of the 101 best action movies ever made. Instead, this list highlights movies that have been somewhat overlooked. In a different universe, maybe one of these films was played on TNT around the clock until audiences knew every line of it, or perhaps if tastes were skewed in just a slightly different direction, we would have a completely different well-known canon of action that these films help encompass. In any case, they're worth your time and help to expand a diverse legacy of cinematic thrillers.

Here are the 10 best action movies that no one talks about anymore.