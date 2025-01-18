Kurt Russell Once Revealed His 3 Most Underrated Movies

Kurt Russell sure has an illustrious career. We've seen him play a living planet, Wyatt Earp, Santa Claus, and (depending on whether you stand with MacReady or Childs in "The Thing") the killer of a shape-shifting alien. This guy has done it all and more, which makes it understandable that there are so many favorites to choose from. Ask the man himself, though, and there's a trio of Kurt Russell gems that he thinks were massively overlooked.

The big three were selected during an interview with FilmInk when the actor was promoting "The Hateful Eight." After the eight-year gap between his then-fresh new collaboration with Quentin Tarantino, the duo's first pairing was just starting to get some love, as well. "I'm beginning to have people come up to me, now, and say, 'I just saw 'Death Proof'; that was great,'" recalled Russell. The film, which was part of the "Grindhouse" double feature with Robert Rodriguez's "Planet Terror," saw him take on the role of homicidal wheelman Stuntman Mike.

While there's no doubt that it certainly has an audience, regardless of it not being one of the best movies from Tarantino, the other two films Russell highlighted are far more overlooked and interesting picks for the actor. While one certainly had its time in theaters, the other is a cult favorite from a genre that now dominates the box office and that fans are desperate to see a sequel to. And despite their terrific collaborations over the years, neither one has John Carpenter's name anywhere on it.