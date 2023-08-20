Hard Target Is Based On One Of The Most Ripped-Off Movies Ever Made

August isn't especially famous for its great movies. As months go, the eighth one on the calendar has often been a bit of a wasteland for Hollywood, as blockbusters peter off, kids have a lot less free time and money, and studio executives need to find somewhere to dump their proverbial dead bodies.

If you want a good example, you can pretty much throw a dart at any year after "Jaws" popularized the concept of summer blockbuster season. For example, let's take a look at 1993. 30 years ago, August was a month for dreck comedies like "Son of the Pink Panther," family film misfires like "Father Hood" and "Surf Ninjas," and the weird-ass "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday."

But then again, there are exceptions to every rule. There were also a few excellent motion pictures in August 1993. The increasingly timeless classic "The Fugitive" came out that month, along with Ang Lee's incredible queer comedy "The Wedding Banquet," Steven Zaillian's practically perfect "Searching for Bobby Fischer," and one of the best damn Jean-Claude Van Damme movies there ever was ... "Hard Target." You know, the one where he punches a snake to death.

"Hard Target" was a surprise box office success, and even more surprisingly has endured as a cult action classic for three decades. But surprising or not, it didn't come from out of nowhere. The film that helped introduce John Woo — the director of legendary Hong Kong action films like "The Killer" and "Hard Boiled" — to American audiences and bore cheesy fruit, but the seed was planted many decades earlier in one of the most ripped-off movies ever made.