Wonder Woman Made Her TV Debut In The Weirdest Animated Sitcom Spin-Off

Wonder Woman, aka Diana Prince, hasn't gotten the respect she deserves. She may be the most recognizable female superhero in all of DC Comics, but we didn't get a live-action, studio-produced "Wonder Woman" feature film until 2017. Considering her first appearance in a comic book was in 1941, waiting over 75 years to let her lead a film is pretty damn embarrassing. Wonder Woman does, fortunately, have a decorated history on television, particularly in animation. However, unlike Superman, Superboy, Batman, and Aquaman, who all got solo animated shows in the 1960s and '70s, Wonder Woman has never gotten a show all her own — even to this day.

But that doesn't mean attempts to give Diana Prince her own series weren't made. More recently, producer Butch Lukic proposed an animated Wonder Woman TV series set during World War II, but it was rejected due to the development of the first live-action "Wonder Woman" film (which itself takes place during World War I). However, many of his concepts were incorporated into the Lukic-produced DC Animated Universe movie "Justice Society: World War II," so her story did live on.

But Wonder Woman's first appearance not just in animation, but on television as a whole, came from an unlikely source. Indeed, she was a guest star on the animated spin-off of one of the most beloved TV sitcoms of all time: "The Brady Bunch." I wish I were joking, but alas, dear reader, I am being very serious. The first TV appearance of The First Lady of DC Comics, and arguably the most recognizable female superhero of all time, was a one-off episode of an animated show that the average Joe doesn't even know existed.