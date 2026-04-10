The Watcher Easter Egg You Missed In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

This article contains minor spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2, episode 4, "Gloves Off."

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 2 is cruising right along on Disney+. Fans waited a long time to see Charlie Cox return as The Man Without Fear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and mercifully, Disney and Marvel Studios didn't make audiences wait an eternity between seasons now that Cox is back in the saddle. He's firmly a part of the MCU now, and a clever, blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter egg in the show's most recent episode underlines that idea.

During an action sequence in the second season's fourth episode, entitled "Gloves Off," Daredevil and Bullseye are in the midst of a fight. Bullseye's presence has helped make "Born Again" season 2 worth watching, and as the action unfolds, the two are mixing it up on a street at night. In the background, a couple of lights and some cleverly broken glass make up a face that may well be familiar to Marvel fans — it looks like The Watcher, aka Uatu.

Daredevil: Born Again S2 pic.twitter.com/o7Q2E5G0N1 — Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) April 9, 2026

🚨The Watcher Made An Appearance In Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Perhaps intentional or not? Or maybe a coincidence shape pic.twitter.com/ztvAkgcYck — Marvel Mania (@Sksj002) April 9, 2026

The moment was pointed out in gif form by Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips on Twitter. The folks at Marvel Mania also shared a still image, circling the Easter egg in question to make it inescapably clear what we're looking at. Even though it's not the character in the flesh, the face is hard to unsee once you see it.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige hinted that characters from "What If...?" could appear in the main MCU. We don't know if a cheeky appearance like this is what he had in mind, but this could technically be viewed as a live-action appearance by Uatu, albeit in a wildly unlikely place.