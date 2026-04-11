For All Mankind's Co-Creators Know How Audiences Will React To The Season 5 Finale

"For All Mankind" is nearing the end of its fifth season, and having set a precedent for riveting finales, the ultimate episode of this season will likely be a real thrill. According to the show's creators, however, it will be more than thrilling, and will either leave us screaming or sitting in stunned silence.

"For All Mankind" examines an alternate history wherein the Soviets landed on the moon first, prompting a supercharged Space Race between the USSR and the United States. In order to tell this story, the writers have allowed the show to jump forward by roughly a decade between seasons, which after five seasons has taken the story from 1969 to 2012. Now, "For All Mankind" is set to end with the upcoming season 6, which will bring us well into the 2020s. But before the series wraps up for good, we've got the season 5 finale to look forward to.

Thus far, "For All Mankind" has delivered some killer season finales, with season 3 ending with a crash landing on Mars and a terrorist bombing at NASA. The previous season wrapped up with a standoff on the Moon's surface, after season 2 finished with a shocking sacrifice before teasing the show's next time jump. Now, we're still reeling from season 4 of "For All Mankind" ending with an asteroid heist and a jump to the future. All of which raises the question of how the writers are going to top their previous efforts with season 5. According to creators Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, they've managed it, with a season finale that will "shock" viewers.