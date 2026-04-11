For All Mankind's Co-Creators Know How Audiences Will React To The Season 5 Finale
"For All Mankind" is nearing the end of its fifth season, and having set a precedent for riveting finales, the ultimate episode of this season will likely be a real thrill. According to the show's creators, however, it will be more than thrilling, and will either leave us screaming or sitting in stunned silence.
"For All Mankind" examines an alternate history wherein the Soviets landed on the moon first, prompting a supercharged Space Race between the USSR and the United States. In order to tell this story, the writers have allowed the show to jump forward by roughly a decade between seasons, which after five seasons has taken the story from 1969 to 2012. Now, "For All Mankind" is set to end with the upcoming season 6, which will bring us well into the 2020s. But before the series wraps up for good, we've got the season 5 finale to look forward to.
Thus far, "For All Mankind" has delivered some killer season finales, with season 3 ending with a crash landing on Mars and a terrorist bombing at NASA. The previous season wrapped up with a standoff on the Moon's surface, after season 2 finished with a shocking sacrifice before teasing the show's next time jump. Now, we're still reeling from season 4 of "For All Mankind" ending with an asteroid heist and a jump to the future. All of which raises the question of how the writers are going to top their previous efforts with season 5. According to creators Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, they've managed it, with a season finale that will "shock" viewers.
The For All Mankind season 5 finale will leave you stunned or screaming
"For All Mankind" is one of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV, and there's been no lapse in quality with season 5. The latest episodes play out in an alternate version of 2012, where humankind has built a home on Mars amid a fight to gain independence from Earth. That will no doubt lead to a suitably tumultuous season finale, which according to creators Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert will be an absolute doozy (though, they would say that).
In an interview with Collider, Nedivi noted how the audience "expects" a good finale that effectively wraps up the various storylines. But the co-creator isn't concerned about meeting such expectations. "I have to say, this season, the way it all comes together really is going to shock people," he said. "It's going to amaze people. It's emotional. It has everything people come to expect from the show, and it was incredible to write." Nedivi pointed to the fact that the show only has one more season to go before it ends entirely, which he says will add to the emotional impact of the season 5 finale: "Just knowing, especially, that there's one season left, I think, makes it even more poignant this season."
Asked if people would be left screaming or staring in silence by the end of the season finale, Wolpert merely responded, "Yes," before elaborating:
"You could have both reactions to our finales, I feel like, because what we try to do is have excitement and thrills, but also have deep emotion, especially in the finales. So, I think in the Season 5 finale, everybody, whether you want to scream or be quiet, you'll have something for you."
What exactly do the For All Mankind writers have in-store?
In early 2026 we learned that "For All Mankind" would be getting a spin-off in the form of "Star City." The upcoming series will tell things from the Soviets' point of view and looks strangely similar to the excellent spy thriller series "The Americans." Whether it will be as good as the mothership show remains to be seen, but it's nice for fans to know that the immersive universe created by Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and their co-creator Ronald D. Moore isn't disappearing entirely after season 6 of "For All Mankind."
Still, the final season of the show will no doubt be an emotional affair, and given how well the writers have delivered on previous season finales it will be genuinely fascinating to see how they can bring things to a satisfying close. Before that, we'll likely get a glimpse of how the final season will play out with the season 5 finale, which like previous finales might just include a post-credit sequence that flashes forward. If the time jumps remain consistent, that means we could see the show's version of our current day. What kinds of parallels the writers might draw between our increasingly grim reality and its own remains to be seen. As does whether the time jump aspect is the thing that will leave viewers either screaming or stultified. Either way, it's exciting to think about what the writers have in-store.