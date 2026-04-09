Dan Levy's New Crime Comedy Series Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

Dan Levy will forever be known as the co-creator and star of the much beloved comedy series "Schitt's Creek." Nevertheless, he's only just made a brand new show for Netflix in the form of "Big Mistakes," which he co-created with Rachel Sennott ("I Love LA"). This time, however, Levy isn't just flexing his comedic chops. Rather, "Big Mistakes" is a blend of crime and comedy. It's also a must-watch, based on the early critical response.

Levy is currently making projects for Netflix thanks to a deal he signed with the streamer in 2022. As part of that, we now have "Big Mistakes," and the show's first season is currently available for Netflix's subscribers to enjoy. Indeed, if audiences enjoy it as much as critics, we may have a hit on our hands. The series holds a stellar 94% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, and it's got an intriguingly wild premise to boot. The synopsis for the show reads as follows:

"Big Mistakes" follows Nicky (Levy) and Morgan (Taylor Ortega), two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime. Blackmailed into increasingly dangerous assignments, they clumsily fail upwards, sinking deeper into chaos they're ill-equipped to handle.

The "Big Mistakes" cast additionally includes Laurie Metcalf, who famously played Sheldon's mom on "The Big Bang Theory" in addition to her long run on "Rosanne." Abby Quinn ("Hell of a Summer"), Boran Kuzum ("Respect"), Jack Innanen ("Adults"), Elizabeth Perkins ("The Afterparty"), Mark Ivanir ("Mayor of Kingstown"), Ilia Volok ("Minx"), Jacob Gutierrez ("Dear Edward"), Joe Barbara ("Another World"), and Darren Goldstein ("The Franchise") round out the ensemble.