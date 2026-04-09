Dan Levy's New Crime Comedy Series Is A Must-Watch On Netflix
Dan Levy will forever be known as the co-creator and star of the much beloved comedy series "Schitt's Creek." Nevertheless, he's only just made a brand new show for Netflix in the form of "Big Mistakes," which he co-created with Rachel Sennott ("I Love LA"). This time, however, Levy isn't just flexing his comedic chops. Rather, "Big Mistakes" is a blend of crime and comedy. It's also a must-watch, based on the early critical response.
Levy is currently making projects for Netflix thanks to a deal he signed with the streamer in 2022. As part of that, we now have "Big Mistakes," and the show's first season is currently available for Netflix's subscribers to enjoy. Indeed, if audiences enjoy it as much as critics, we may have a hit on our hands. The series holds a stellar 94% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, and it's got an intriguingly wild premise to boot. The synopsis for the show reads as follows:
"Big Mistakes" follows Nicky (Levy) and Morgan (Taylor Ortega), two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime. Blackmailed into increasingly dangerous assignments, they clumsily fail upwards, sinking deeper into chaos they're ill-equipped to handle.
The "Big Mistakes" cast additionally includes Laurie Metcalf, who famously played Sheldon's mom on "The Big Bang Theory" in addition to her long run on "Rosanne." Abby Quinn ("Hell of a Summer"), Boran Kuzum ("Respect"), Jack Innanen ("Adults"), Elizabeth Perkins ("The Afterparty"), Mark Ivanir ("Mayor of Kingstown"), Ilia Volok ("Minx"), Jacob Gutierrez ("Dear Edward"), Joe Barbara ("Another World"), and Darren Goldstein ("The Franchise") round out the ensemble.
Big Mistakes has something to offer Schitt's Creek fans
"Schitt's Creek" ended after six seasons, but, during that six-year run, the show turned Dan Levy into a full-fledged star. He's since appeared in movies like "Happiest Season" and "Good Grief," the latter of which he also wrote and directed for Netflix. And while he's popped up on series like "Sex Education" in recent years, "Big Mistakes" marks Levy's true return to television as a creative, making it a pretty major deal.
But what about fans of "Schitt's Creek" specifically? Will they have anything to latch onto with this particular crime comedy? "I think if they loved the dysfunction of the family, there is a whole new saga here, and I think there's a lot of love," Levy stated in an interview with TV Insider. He added that the similarities between "Schitt's Creek" and "Big Mistakes," broadly speaking, don't stop there:
"I love telling character stories over a long period of time, watching characters grow, watching characters come into their own, realize things about themselves, make mistakes, and I think that's a lot of what drew people to 'Schitt's Creek' was, sure, it was funny, but at its heart, it was about people growing, and this is just a very, very different version of that."
Netflix has already been the home of a lot of great crime TV shows over the years. Whether it's "Peaky Blinders" or "American Vandal," the streamer has quite the deep bench of offerings in this area, which begs the question: Will "Big Mistakes" ultimately join that pantheon of greatness? We will have to wait and see, but things are looking promising in the early going.
"Big Mistakes" is streaming now on Netflix.