Why Schitt's Creek Ended After 6 Seasons

"Schitt's Creek" is truly the little show that could. Created by Dan Levy and his father, comedy legend Eugene Levy, it started life as a Canadian sitcom airing on Pop TV in the U.S., where it gained a small but loyal following. By the end, it had blown up into one of the most beloved sitcoms of the modern era, running for 80 episodes.

The show finished strong, with "Schitt's Creek" sweeping the comedy categories at the 2020 Emmys tied to the release of its sixth and final season. So, why did its creators decide to bring the show to an end when it was at a peak? In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dan Levy explained that it was all part of the plan. In fact, the show actually ran for more seasons than he'd originally expected. As he put it:

"I had always known that that was the case. In fact, I had thought it was going to be five. Then we were given the opportunity to do two more seasons, and I thought, 'Okay, I can tell the end of this story in 28 episodes.' I feel really confident that we've really mined everything we could.

"But the world doesn't explode at the end of it," Levy added. "If there is something that comes up down the line that feels compelling enough to bring our troupe back together and continue to tell a story, so be it. I'm not one to lay down the iron fist and say, 'This is it forever.' This is just it for now."

